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🇨🇳🇺🇸 China's Foreign Ministry on Americans' Second Amendment Rights: "That's The Freedom the US Advocates — Means Freedom to Shoot Other People."
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🇨🇳🇺🇸 China's Foreign Ministry on Americans' Second Amendment Rights: "That's The Freedom the US Advocates — Means Freedom to Shoot Other People."
"The Smell of Gunpowder Drifting in The Air Set People Thinking and Questioning, Does the Democracy That U.S. Champions Have No Regard for Life? Does The Freedom the U.S. Advocates Mean Freedom to Shoot Other People? Gun Violence Has Become a Malignant Social Tumor in The U.S."
"With Other Issues, Including A Pandemic Raging Unchecked, Drug Abuse, And Racial Discrimination. It Has Become a Severe Systemic Human Rights Issue. Oddly, As the American People Suffer, U.S. Politicians Keep Looking the Other Way with Indifference. They Are Busy Blowing Their Own Trumpet and Lecturing Other Countries. Do They Have Any Right, Any Moral Authority or Any Confidence to Do So?"
"The Smell of Gunpowder Drifting in The Air Set People Thinking and Questioning, Does the Democracy That U.S. Champions Have No Regard for Life? Does The Freedom the U.S. Advocates Mean Freedom to Shoot Other People? Gun Violence Has Become a Malignant Social Tumor in The U.S."
"With Other Issues, Including A Pandemic Raging Unchecked, Drug Abuse, And Racial Discrimination. It Has Become a Severe Systemic Human Rights Issue. Oddly, As the American People Suffer, U.S. Politicians Keep Looking the Other Way with Indifference. They Are Busy Blowing Their Own Trumpet and Lecturing Other Countries. Do They Have Any Right, Any Moral Authority or Any Confidence to Do So?"
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