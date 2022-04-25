Protect Your Emotional Bank Account From Parasites

Would you let someone continuously drain your bank account? If so, how on earth would you pay your damn bills.



Imagine if you would a scenario. You work and your employer directly deposits your payment into your bank account. A few moments after the money hits your account, someone diverts your funds to another account. Would you consider that theft if you didn’t authorize it?



How do you respond? Do you contact your employer to ask them to replenish your account? Do you contact the bank and ask them to put the money back into your account?



If you contacted your employer, they’d probably tell you that on their end you were paid. They will not pay you again.



If you contacted the bank, they’d probably do an investigation prior to them putting the money back into your account. Which could take 3-7 days.



There are some instances were the funds, money, life force or energy cannot be replaced, reimbursed or replenished and I hope that you are reading between the lines.



A wise green frog once said; somebody thought of it and someone believed it.



Someone told you that you are a Star seed, a Chosen one, sent to help humanity or the planet and you believed it. They told you that you are not alone; three waves were sent. The majority of people I see online profess to be from the 2nd wave; ones affected by energy vampires.



The 2nd wavers or Empaths feel emotionally, physically and financially drained by people. They tend to be loners and purposely isolate themselves to protect their energy. They feel that they have a calling or higher purpose in this realm. Their arrival time here seems to span a 30-40 year time period; 1950-1990.



I wrote a comment on a video recently and someone responded with “watch Dolores Cannon” it will explain everything so I did. I watched a few of her videos, maybe three or four. She seemed to know exactly what I was going through. She said a few things that didn’t ring true to me so I promptly unsubscribed from her channel. There are so many times in hindsight I wish I had trusted my first instinct. Nothing against this woman, I’m sure she was or is a lovely person.



One thing she talked about was isolation, hibernation or hermit mode. This is when the 2nd waver becomes a shut in separating themselves from the people, places and things that pull on their energy. Ms. Cannon said that 2nd wavers were sent here to give out or share their energy. They’re supposed to go out in public or crowded places, envision a protective shield around them with a mirror facing back at everyone and “be.” She claims that’s what they’re here for; a sorta conduit of energy from source, God, aliens to humanity. Again I only watched a few videos so I’m explaining it the way I received it.



The shield, force or barrier protects your energy. The mirror reflects their negative energy back to them.



Money is energy and can be drained or depleted from you through theft, a computer error or your own folly. Would you allow someone to steal your time or your money? Is that why you’re here; to be drained and depleted; to be fed on by these demonic entities or parasites for loosh?



Research is being done right now on human energy harvesting. You can find articles online and videos on YouTube explaining how they’re doing this.



My spider senses tell me to avoid any people, place or thing that drains me. I’ve had times when people would call me and stay on the phone for 3-5 hours. They’re energized and I’m laid out in bed for days trying to figure out what happened. If I don’t have the luxury to recuperate, I’m forced to consume large amounts of caffeine to get through the days. I’ve had times when I’ve gone to church and people shake my hand and hug me. Next thing I know I’m falling asleep, fatigued and can barely get myself home.



These entities are affecting our memories. They wipe them with magnets and other things. First the sonogram. That machine makes you forget about your previous life here. As you grow they hit you with the x-ray, mammogram, ultrasound, MRI, CT or cat scans. Repeated use of these machines deletes or degrades our memories, leaves us off balanced and leads to all kinds of memory issues.



I believe some live in our intestines and disrupt our gut micro biome, or our 2nd brain. This is a multi prong approach to destroying our physical bodies and our minds causing depression and dementia among other things.



They are destroying our bodies, minds and changing, altering or corrupting of dna through use of vaccines, gmo foods and chemicals placed in our water.



You are searching for something that is within you. Heal your brain (mushrooms, lions main, or melatonin). Heal your gut (probiotics, fermented food, or anti inflammatory herbs). Detoxify your body (zeolite, activated charcoal, or distilled water). Breakdown the scar tissue in your body with serrapeptase or some other enzyme.



Heal and Protect yourself from these unseen enemies, parasites and energy vampires.



Be well. ❤️