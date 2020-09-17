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911 - Michael Hess WTC7 explosion witness (Phone Interview on 911)
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110 views • September 17, 2020
911 - Michael Hess WTC7 explosion witness (Phone Interview on 911)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Michael Hess was with Barry Jennings in WTC7 when explosions trapped
them on the 8th floor of WTC7 when Explosions inside WTC7 took out
the stairs they were using, they were rescued by firefighters HOURS
after The Twin Towers were Blown apart.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Michael Hess was with Barry Jennings in WTC7 when explosions trapped
them on the 8th floor of WTC7 when Explosions inside WTC7 took out
the stairs they were using, they were rescued by firefighters HOURS
after The Twin Towers were Blown apart.
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