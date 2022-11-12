Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Forum Borealis Harry Cooper - The South Pole Scheme. Pt.2
228 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
Donate

AndiJ


Oct 9, 2022


Welcome to a FB classic, as it was recorded years ago + touches the "greatest hits" of our topics, from Antarctica bases to exile Nazis. Some questions raised: Why mount a polar expedition? How was it crushed? Are the hot springs real? What happened to the German bases? Did they find a Polar opening? Is the Spear of Destiny there? Why so hard to access the poles? What befell Jarle Andhøy's boat? How late did uboats emerge in Tierra del Fuego? What did Kammler & Müller do in NASA after WW2? Where did Dönitz build an "impregnable fortress"? Is Die Spinne & O.D.E.S.S.A. still around? + Why do world leaders keep visiting Llao Hotel in Bariloche?


NB! Some of the weird pictures mentioned in the show are displayed towards the end.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dVK1LkSs0PgI/

Keywords
nasanazisantarcticasouth polehot springsworld leadersbasesmullercuriousprovocativespear of destinyodessabarilocheharry cooperforum borealispolar expeditionpolar openinguboatskammlerdonitzimpregnable fortressdie spinnejarle andhoyllao hotel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket