© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones.
July 13, 2022
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny of https://www.tenpennyimc.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the medical tyranny program to force vaccines on the public is all out war on humanity.
Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year right now!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1c5bsf-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-forced-vaxx-is-all-out-war-on-the-human-race.html