Alex Jones.

July 13, 2022



Dr. Sherri Tenpenny of https://www.tenpennyimc.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the medical tyranny program to force vaccines on the public is all out war on humanity.

Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year right now!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1c5bsf-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-forced-vaxx-is-all-out-war-on-the-human-race.html



