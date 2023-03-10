https://gettr.com/post/p2aoqgx2ba1

3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The short videos about the CPAC have been watched by a huge number of people in mainland China. For the first time, on behalf of the new Chinese, citizens of the New Federal State of China formally and legally stepped onto the center of the world political stage with a confident, independent, and international image.

3/5/2023 文贵直播: 这次有关CPAC的短视频在国内的观看量巨大；新中国联邦人代表新中国人第一次以自信、独立和国际化的形象正式地、合法地登上了世界政治舞台的中心！

