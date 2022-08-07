"Got To" - A homemade song video by "Real Jon"

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This song is sort of a life “to-do list” for me. Maybe you’ll find some ideas for your list in this easy chair practice video of “Got To”!
A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.