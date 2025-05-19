BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARC Highlights: Why Net Zero Fails, the Free Speech Crisis & How to Rebuild Nations
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
6 views • 20 hours ago

🎥 *Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


In this powerful recap from the ARC Summit, leaders and thinkers from around the globe explore *why net-zero policies are faltering*, *the growing threat to free speech*, and *what it truly takes to build strong and flourishing nations*. This episode is packed with wisdom for believers, leaders, and citizens who care deeply about the future.


🔎 *What you'll learn in this episode:*


• Why current *net-zero climate policies may be causing more harm than good*

• How *nuclear energy could be part of a better solution*

• The *critical role of free speech* in preserving democracy

• Why returning to *moral and spiritual foundations* matters for national health


