ARC Highlights: Why Net Zero Fails, the Free Speech Crisis & How to Rebuild Nations

In this powerful recap from the ARC Summit, leaders and thinkers from around the globe explore *why net-zero policies are faltering*, *the growing threat to free speech*, and *what it truly takes to build strong and flourishing nations*. This episode is packed with wisdom for believers, leaders, and citizens who care deeply about the future.
What you'll learn in this episode:
• Why current *net-zero climate policies may be causing more harm than good*
• How *nuclear energy could be part of a better solution*
• The *critical role of free speech* in preserving democracy
• Why returning to *moral and spiritual foundations* matters for national health
