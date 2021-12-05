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'TAKE YOUR FILTH BACK!" AU ABORIGINE LEADER HAS A MESSAGE FOR THE "CORPORATE DOGS": Tribal Punishment!!
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174 views • December 05, 2021
"When it's all over, you corporate dogs, you'll be up for a Tribal Punishment. And it's gonna come for you, so look out!"
Uncle Jimmy is the Tribal Leader of his people...he claims sovereignty over the entire country of Australia. A true spiritual leader and hero speaking out and protecting his people from tyranny!
Uncle Jimmy is the Tribal Leader of his people...he claims sovereignty over the entire country of Australia. A true spiritual leader and hero speaking out and protecting his people from tyranny!
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