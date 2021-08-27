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This Week's FDA "Approval" Of COVID Shot - Bait & Switch
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82 views • August 27, 2021
News broke this week that the unconstitutional FDA "fully approved" the Pfizer COVID shot, even though the approval was limited to those 16 and older and it was no longer Pfizer, but BioNTech's Comirnaty, which hasn't really had anything notable submitted or tested. The Sons of Liberty Media contributor and registered nurse Suzanne Hamner joins me in this episode to talk about the documents and the gaslighting that is taking place as a result to rush this to the public through mandates while ignoring the thousands upon thousands of deaths and millions of injuries worldwide form these deadly poisons.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-weeks-fda-approval-of-covid-shot-bait-switch/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-weeks-fda-approval-of-covid-shot-bait-switch/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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