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Is Water Baptism Necessary?
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42 views • April 24, 2022
Water baptism was a Jewish tradition. Jesus Himself never baptized anyone with water. In fact Paul himself admits that God didn't send him to baptize anyone but instead to preach the gospel. Because it's in hearing and obeying the gospel in which we are baptized by the Holy Spirit.
Can you see how being dunked in water is meaningless?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Can you see how being dunked in water is meaningless?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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