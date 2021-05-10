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The Dearth and Rebirth of Truth
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0 view • May 10, 2021
It’s time to STOP acting as though “scientists” *know* all there is to know, and have the FINAL or DEFINITIVE word on ANY subject.
We are mired in a society being force fed "science" as the means to all knowledge and that nothing else is acceptable to lead to truth. However, with just a little examination we can see that what's presented as "science" is actually pseudo- or false-science and includes a lot less actual "knowledge" than we've been led to believe and a lot more faith than people realize. 1 Timothy 6:20-21.
https://andrewvsmithblog.wordpress.com/2017/04/27/scientism-vs-science/
We are mired in a society being force fed "science" as the means to all knowledge and that nothing else is acceptable to lead to truth. However, with just a little examination we can see that what's presented as "science" is actually pseudo- or false-science and includes a lot less actual "knowledge" than we've been led to believe and a lot more faith than people realize. 1 Timothy 6:20-21.
https://andrewvsmithblog.wordpress.com/2017/04/27/scientism-vs-science/
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