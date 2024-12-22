Ali Mustafa Brigades targeting settlements with rockets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scenes from the targeting of the rocket unit in the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades at "Kibbutz Be'eri" east of the central governorate and the "Netzarim" axis in the northern central region with rocket barrages, in response to the occupation's crimes against our people.
Dated: 12/12/2024
