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Dr. Wu Zunyou Chinese chief epidemiologist on NBC News: "they didn't isolate the virus"
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101 views • January 30, 2021
As per confirmation of what many scientists, virologists and microbiologists around the world have been saying all along since day one of this Plandemic fraud the Wuhan strain from which the lockdowns globally reacted was never isolated. Consequently, PCR cannot be run, antigen tests cannot be done, a vaccine cannot be made.
So what are they doing at hospitals, labs and clinics? Just business as usual, regardless.
https://markcrispinmiller.com/2021/01/could-the-new-vaccines-be-causing-all-those-covid-deaths-the-case-of-gibraltar/
So, what is the world fighting against?
Nothing.
So what are they doing at hospitals, labs and clinics? Just business as usual, regardless.
https://markcrispinmiller.com/2021/01/could-the-new-vaccines-be-causing-all-those-covid-deaths-the-case-of-gibraltar/
So, what is the world fighting against?
Nothing.
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