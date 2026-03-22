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Arming the Army of Believers Part 2
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
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To become matured is a process of training along with the natural intuition of knowing your identity so you grow up into who you were created or born to become.

The same is true about the kingdom of God. God has an intention for you to become just like his son but are you aware? This is the main focus of this video.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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