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0409-2022-CAUTION! A SIDE TRIP WITH LYNN OUTSIDE OF THE BOX!
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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56 views • April 10, 2022
Lynn discusses some ‘outside of the box’ thinking based on cultures she and Dr. Paul lived around in their ‘early years.’ How does that tie into the current narrative on an experimental injection? Why is it important to have different labels for man and woman? https://plasmaenergysolution.com

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We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy