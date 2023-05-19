Create New Account
Psychology in the Church (Part 1) - with Martin and Deidre Bobgan
The Berean Call
Published 16 hours ago |

Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call, featuring T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. It’s great to have you along. In today’s program, Tom will address the topic of “Psychology in the Church,” with special guests Martin and Deidre Bobgan of Psychoheresy Awareness Ministries. And now, TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Well, today, as Gary mentioned, our topic is Psychology. More specifically psychological counseling, also referred to as “psychotherapy.”


We’re going to consider the influence it’s had upon evangelical Christianity, and there’s no one better suited with whom to discuss the subject, in my opinion, than with our guests, Martin and Deidre Bobgan. They are prolific writers, with close to…well, 21 titles to their credit, nearly all addressing the scriptural problems with psychological counseling, and, I might add, so-called biblical counseling.

First of all, Deidre, Martin, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Martin: Thank you very much. It’s always a pleasure to be on with you, Tom, after all of our long, long years of relationship, because you were there at the beginning.


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmartin and deidre bobgan

