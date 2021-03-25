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3/25/21 #SPARS NWO Ends Motherhood, Biden Lies, FBI Engineers Dom T-ism
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531 views • March 26, 2021
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3/25/21: Today, Biden Lies in Presser as Hunter exposed for gun lawlessness...Meanwhile, Gain of Function of V thru shots is a threat to Humanity
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Dr Geert VD Bosche asks for STOP of SHOT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fuei9sG2G4MZ/
SPARS Pandemic planned by JHU/CDC:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Mother separated from child by Plastic:
https://banned.video/watch?id=605c0b269a1ffa5fe22e6caa
JW exposes Fauci CV cover-up emails:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/emails-who-terms/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/nih-wuhan/
https://brassballs.blog/home/bioethics-christine-grady-fauci-parker-crutchfield-francis-collins-nih-moral-bioenhancement-psych-drugs-public-drinking-water-human-subjects-research-compulsory-wmich-apnews-cnn-wife-husband
Jeremy Brown, former Green Beret, Special Ops, exposes FBI attempt to recruit as CI:
https://banned.video/watch?id=605ce4b8237ca860b8c8c412
Please Pray, Act, get Involved Locally and take back America and support Human Freedom! WE ARE FREE!!
3/25/21: Today, Biden Lies in Presser as Hunter exposed for gun lawlessness...Meanwhile, Gain of Function of V thru shots is a threat to Humanity
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Get involved with States Assemblies:
https://www.national-assembly.net/
Learn the 10 steps:
https://national-assembly.net/ten-steps-to-an-assembly
Dr Geert VD Bosche asks for STOP of SHOT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fuei9sG2G4MZ/
SPARS Pandemic planned by JHU/CDC:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Mother separated from child by Plastic:
https://banned.video/watch?id=605c0b269a1ffa5fe22e6caa
JW exposes Fauci CV cover-up emails:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/emails-who-terms/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/nih-wuhan/
https://brassballs.blog/home/bioethics-christine-grady-fauci-parker-crutchfield-francis-collins-nih-moral-bioenhancement-psych-drugs-public-drinking-water-human-subjects-research-compulsory-wmich-apnews-cnn-wife-husband
Jeremy Brown, former Green Beret, Special Ops, exposes FBI attempt to recruit as CI:
https://banned.video/watch?id=605ce4b8237ca860b8c8c412
Please Pray, Act, get Involved Locally and take back America and support Human Freedom! WE ARE FREE!!
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