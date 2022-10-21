Hurricane Ian: Traumatized Yet Courageous Floridians Share Their Stories of Survival

On September 29, one of the most devastating and destructive hurricanes in the history of the state of Florida made landfall in the southwest coast community of Fort Myers, decimating homes and businesses and claiming dozens. perhaps hundreds, of lives.





The New American traveled to the area to speak with people in the region hit hardest by the storm. In this interview, Fort Myers residents Brianne Casey and Kynse Leigh Agles, both survivors of Ian and multiple other powerful hurricanes over the past decade, discuss their escape from their homes and their return to find those dwellings completely destroyed.





As Casey and Agles articulate, the process of recovery and rebuilding will be long-term, yet tremendous efforts are now underway to get Floridians the help they need. To support the relief effort, please go to the Florida Disaster Fund at www.volunteerflorida.org/florida-disaster-fund/ and the Fundraiser for Brianne Casey www.gofundme.com/f/brianne-casey-hurricane-ian-relief-fund





For more great content visit www.thenewamerican.com