Russian singer SHAMAN and Safe Internet League head Ekaterina Mizulina to host special Minecraft livestream on May 8th for Victory Day's 80th anniversary

The event includes a virtual concert, guided tours of WWII memorials and battles, plus exclusive skins and badges.

Adding: ❗️Putin's initiative for a truce during the Victory Day is relevant, and the relevant instructions have been given, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

But if the Ukrainian Armed Forces try to strike at the positions of the Russian military, an adequate response will be given immediately, he stressed.

More statements by Peskov:

▪️Putin is preparing for a marathon of bilateral meetings and negotiations that will take place over the next four days.

▪️A reception is planned in the Kremlin in honor of the heads of foreign delegations and honored guests on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory.

▪️Russia is closely monitoring the international situation; excessively high or low oil prices have a detrimental effect on the global economy.

▪️The Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its position focused on continuing the war, trying to strike at civilian infrastructure facilities.

▪️The work of Russian air defenses is effective.