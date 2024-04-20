4/19/2024 Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick

Watch " Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick" Live every Friday night from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm est on https://brighteon.tv/
PRAY ● PLAN ● TAKE ACTION ● STAND UP ● SPEAK UP ● SHOW UP ●
We're EXPOSING The Corruption To Take Back Arizona, America & Our Unconstitutional Elections!
JOIN THE "SAVE MY FREEDOM" MOVEMENT TODAY & SUBSCRIBE!
We're Rounding Up The Warriors & Everyone Who Wants To Become One! The TAKE ACTION Army!
Support us by shopping at brighteonstore.com and save 5% with code: HOME
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.