Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
mRNA Trial in 2013 100% of the participants had their hearts stop! & Prof Cahill and Dr Tenpenny explain why vaccinees will die
1594 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published 2 months ago |

Vaccinees can use Colloidal Silver, cytokine (inflammation) preventive foods and pineneedle and star Anise tea, vitamins A, C and D, quercetin and Zink to prevent dying from the 'vaccine' due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement. Any better ideas are welcome via Skype: prologic999.


mRNA Trial in 2013: 100% of the participants had their hearts stop - Part 1/3

https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/heart_stop:2


mRNA Trial in 2013: 100% of the participants had their hearts stop - Part 3/3

https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/mrna_trial_3:6


Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a


The Long History of mRNA Vaccines | Johns Hopkins | Bloomberg School of Public Health

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2021/the-long-history-of-mrna-vaccines


In 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication – LESS THAN 5 are alive today - O.N.E. News

https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/08/15/in-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today/


Professor Dolores Cahill – Everyone Who Has mRNA Injection Will Die Within 3-5 Years!! More People Dying From Covid Vaxx Trails Than All Other Vaxx Trials!! - O.N.E. News

https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/06/04/professor-dolores-cahill-everyone-who-has-mrna-injection-will-die-within-3-5-years-more-people-dying-from-covid-vaxx-trails-than-all-other-vaxx-trials/


ROF. DOLORES CAHILL: “Everyone Who Has Had An mRNA Injection Will Die Within 3 -5 Years” |

https://tapnewswire.com/2022/05/rof-dolores-cahill-everyone-who-has-had-an-mrna-injection-will-die-within-3-5-years/


Prof. Dolores Cahill: "Everyone who has had an mRNA injection dies within 3 to 5 years!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fiysVjZ4PPwV/


Survivor of 2013 mRNA Based Medical Trial Speaks | ஜ ۩ Whiskey Tango Texas ۩ ஜ

https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2022/08/15/survivor-of-2013-mrna-based-medical-trial-speaks/


koamsterdam on Twitter: "In a 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today https://t.co/tPPUQCvZqc" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/kohoorn/status/1561376277260652546


In a 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tbtePmwJU75S/


mRNA-based therapeutics — developing a new class of drugs | Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

https://www.nature.com/articles/nrd4278


In a 2013 Trial of Over 200,000 People Testing MRNA-Based Medication – Less Than 5 Are Alive Today | EU | Before It's News

https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/08/in-a-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today-2692113.html


In 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today | Alternative | Before It's News

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/08/in-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today-3778500.html


Sherri Tenpenny, DO | How the Depopulation mRNA Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFvNf2uOkE7w/


Critical Views on Immunology and Vaccines

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drsviewsonvaccines/


mRNA, vaccine, deaths, heart, disease, failure, Moderna, Pfizer, Doctor, Tenpenny, Professor, Cahill, controlled opposition, antibody dependent enhancement, genocide, side effects, adverse reactions, compilation, Coronavirus, spike protein, bivalent, depopulation, population reduction

Keywords
vaccinegenocidecontrolled oppositiondiseaseside effectsdepopulationdoctordeathsheartpopulation reductioncompilationprofessorfailuretenpennymodernaadverse reactionspfizercoronavirusmrnacahillantibody dependent enhancementspike proteinbivalent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket