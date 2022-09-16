mRNA Trial in 2013 100% of the participants had their hearts stop! & Prof Cahill and Dr Tenpenny explain why vaccinees will die

Vaccinees can use Colloidal Silver, cytokine (inflammation) preventive foods and pineneedle and star Anise tea, vitamins A, C and D, quercetin and Zink to prevent dying from the 'vaccine' due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement. Any better ideas are welcome via Skype: prologic999.
mRNA Trial in 2013: 100% of the participants had their hearts stop - Part 1/3
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/heart_stop:2
mRNA Trial in 2013: 100% of the participants had their hearts stop - Part 3/3
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/mrna_trial_3:6
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
The Long History of mRNA Vaccines | Johns Hopkins | Bloomberg School of Public Health
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2021/the-long-history-of-mrna-vaccines
In 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication – LESS THAN 5 are alive today - O.N.E. News
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/08/15/in-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today/
Professor Dolores Cahill – Everyone Who Has mRNA Injection Will Die Within 3-5 Years!! More People Dying From Covid Vaxx Trails Than All Other Vaxx Trials!! - O.N.E. News
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/06/04/professor-dolores-cahill-everyone-who-has-mrna-injection-will-die-within-3-5-years-more-people-dying-from-covid-vaxx-trails-than-all-other-vaxx-trials/
ROF. DOLORES CAHILL: “Everyone Who Has Had An mRNA Injection Will Die Within 3 -5 Years” |
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/05/rof-dolores-cahill-everyone-who-has-had-an-mrna-injection-will-die-within-3-5-years/
Prof. Dolores Cahill: "Everyone who has had an mRNA injection dies within 3 to 5 years!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fiysVjZ4PPwV/
Survivor of 2013 mRNA Based Medical Trial Speaks | ஜ ۩ Whiskey Tango Texas ۩ ஜ
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2022/08/15/survivor-of-2013-mrna-based-medical-trial-speaks/
koamsterdam on Twitter: "In a 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today https://t.co/tPPUQCvZqc" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/kohoorn/status/1561376277260652546
In a 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tbtePmwJU75S/
mRNA-based therapeutics — developing a new class of drugs | Nature Reviews Drug Discovery
https://www.nature.com/articles/nrd4278
In a 2013 Trial of Over 200,000 People Testing MRNA-Based Medication – Less Than 5 Are Alive Today | EU | Before It's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/08/in-a-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today-2692113.html
In 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today | Alternative | Before It's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/08/in-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today-3778500.html
Sherri Tenpenny, DO | How the Depopulation mRNA Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFvNf2uOkE7w/
Critical Views on Immunology and Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drsviewsonvaccines/
mRNA, vaccine, deaths, heart, disease, failure, Moderna, Pfizer, Doctor, Tenpenny, Professor, Cahill, controlled opposition, antibody dependent enhancement, genocide, side effects, adverse reactions, compilation, Coronavirus, spike protein, bivalent, depopulation, population reduction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.