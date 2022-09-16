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mRNA Trial in 2013 100% of the participants had their hearts stop! & Prof Cahill and Dr Tenpenny explain why vaccinees will die
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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3183 views • September 16, 2022

Vaccinees can use Colloidal Silver, cytokine (inflammation) preventive foods and pineneedle and star Anise tea, vitamins A, C and D, quercetin and Zink to prevent dying from the 'vaccine' due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement. Any better ideas are welcome via Skype: prologic999.


mRNA Trial in 2013: 100% of the participants had their hearts stop - Part 1/3

https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/heart_stop:2


mRNA Trial in 2013: 100% of the participants had their hearts stop - Part 3/3

https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/mrna_trial_3:6


Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a


The Long History of mRNA Vaccines | Johns Hopkins | Bloomberg School of Public Health

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2021/the-long-history-of-mrna-vaccines


In 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication – LESS THAN 5 are alive today - O.N.E. News

https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/08/15/in-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today/


Professor Dolores Cahill – Everyone Who Has mRNA Injection Will Die Within 3-5 Years!! More People Dying From Covid Vaxx Trails Than All Other Vaxx Trials!! - O.N.E. News

https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/06/04/professor-dolores-cahill-everyone-who-has-mrna-injection-will-die-within-3-5-years-more-people-dying-from-covid-vaxx-trails-than-all-other-vaxx-trials/


ROF. DOLORES CAHILL: “Everyone Who Has Had An mRNA Injection Will Die Within 3 -5 Years” |

https://tapnewswire.com/2022/05/rof-dolores-cahill-everyone-who-has-had-an-mrna-injection-will-die-within-3-5-years/


Prof. Dolores Cahill: "Everyone who has had an mRNA injection dies within 3 to 5 years!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fiysVjZ4PPwV/


Survivor of 2013 mRNA Based Medical Trial Speaks | ஜ ۩ Whiskey Tango Texas ۩ ஜ

https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2022/08/15/survivor-of-2013-mrna-based-medical-trial-speaks/


koamsterdam on Twitter: "In a 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today https://t.co/tPPUQCvZqc" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/kohoorn/status/1561376277260652546


In a 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tbtePmwJU75S/


mRNA-based therapeutics — developing a new class of drugs | Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

https://www.nature.com/articles/nrd4278


In a 2013 Trial of Over 200,000 People Testing MRNA-Based Medication – Less Than 5 Are Alive Today | EU | Before It's News

https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/08/in-a-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today-2692113.html


In 2013 trial of over 200,000 people testing mRNA-based medication - LESS THAN 5 are alive today | Alternative | Before It's News

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/08/in-2013-trial-of-over-200000-people-testing-mrna-based-medication-less-than-5-are-alive-today-3778500.html


Sherri Tenpenny, DO | How the Depopulation mRNA Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFvNf2uOkE7w/


Critical Views on Immunology and Vaccines

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drsviewsonvaccines/


mRNA, vaccine, deaths, heart, disease, failure, Moderna, Pfizer, Doctor, Tenpenny, Professor, Cahill, controlled opposition, antibody dependent enhancement, genocide, side effects, adverse reactions, compilation, Coronavirus, spike protein, bivalent, depopulation, population reduction

Keywords
vaccinegenocidecontrolled oppositiondiseaseside effectsdepopulationdoctordeathsheartpopulation reductioncompilationprofessorfailuretenpennymodernaadverse reactionspfizercoronavirusmrnacahillantibody dependent enhancementspike proteinbivalent
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