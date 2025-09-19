Building a Homestead One Fail at a Time/ Channel Intro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔨 What to Expect on This Channel: Beginner homesteading with zero experience DIY projects (the good, the bad, and the “what was I thinking?”) Real talk about starting from scratch Humor, heart, and a whole lot of trial and error
📅 New videos every 2-3 times a week
📍 Follow my progress, learn from my mistakes, and maybe even get inspired to start your own homestead adventure.
👇 Stick around!
🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the bell so you don’t miss the next disaster—I mean project.