Building a Homestead One Fail at a Time/ Channel Intro

🔨 What to Expect on This Channel: Beginner homesteading with zero experience DIY projects (the good, the bad, and the “what was I thinking?”) Real talk about starting from scratch Humor, heart, and a whole lot of trial and error

📅 New videos every 2-3 times a week

📍 Follow my progress, learn from my mistakes, and maybe even get inspired to start your own homestead adventure.

👇 Stick around!

🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the bell so you don’t miss the next disaster—I mean project.