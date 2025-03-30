Matthew 5:21-26 Anger, Forgiveness, and Reconciliation

Pastor Andrew Russell teaches from Matthew 5:21-26 with a message entitled Anger, Forgiveness, and Reconciliation





In this passage we see how Jesus explains that while the law says "Do not murder," the heart of the commandment is much deeper. Even anger toward someone or calling them names is equivalent to murder in God's eyes because it harms relationships and reflects a heart full of hatred.

Jesus goes on to emphasizes the importance of reconciliation. If you’re about to offer a gift at the altar and remember that someone has something against you, it’s more important to go and make peace with that person first, before coming back to worship.

Then we see Jesus advises settling disputes quickly. If you are in a conflict with someone, try to resolve it before it escalates, as legal consequences could follow. Settling matters quickly will help avoid further punishment and hardship.

So, as we see in these verses teach that following God's commandments goes beyond outward actions; it extends to our attitudes, like anger and reconciliation. The focus is on internal transformation and the importance of peace in relationships.









