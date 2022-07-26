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https://gnews.org/post/pze14b03
07/24/2022 The Russian foreign minister begins his tour to Africa. The first stop is in Egypt, where he says in Cairo that under “illegitimate” sanctions by the US and its allies, Russia would turn diplomatic relations to Africa and the rest of the world