Red Referal Network - Doing Business the Right Way
Published a day ago
Sick of those big box companies and businesses pushing left agendas and politics? Don't want to continue to give your hard earned dollars to people who align values with Joe Biden, and the leftist ideology? This one is for you!
Best Selling Author, International Motivational Speaker and Co-founder of #RedReferralNetwork, Chris Widener joined Patriot Strong discussing the options and opportunities for networking and connecting with like-minded patriots.
X - @ChrisWidner
