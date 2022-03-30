TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. March 27, Biden's blunders and bad 'business' exposed. 1st hour.

Jim Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger. The Russian leadership has finally drawn the obvious conclusion: that the US and the West are waging an all-out-war against Russia with the intent of destroying. Given that Russia actually CAN destroy the US and the West, this is a profoundly disturbing development that should be a major cause of concern for every thinking thing on Planet Earth. Not only are the Russians not "war criminals" but, by virtue of imposing collective punishments on the Russian people, Biden and the West actually ARE committing WAR CRIMES. Meanwhile, the White House has to clean up Biden's gaffe in talking about what members of the 82nd Airborne will see when they are in Ukraine--either a huge blunder or letting the cat out of the bag. Either way, not simply embarrassing but threatening to world peace. Now that Hunter's laptop has been certified as legitimate, there is growing evidence that he was involved with those Bio-labs in Ukraine--which is a story that has legs and is going to grow between now and the Midterms in November (and not to the benefit of the Democratic Party). The US appears to be deploying chemical weapons in Poland to deploy in Ukraine and then blame on Russia, which will trigger WWIII. So when it happens, bend over and kiss your ass goodbye. Mitch McConnell has declared he will not vote to confirm Biden's "black woman qualified" nominee to the Supreme Court--for very good reasons.