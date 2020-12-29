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Busted: Why Did the FBI Use Two Different (Fake Twin) RV's in Selling This False Flag Psyop?
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906 views • December 29, 2020
Researching this latest False Flag is reminding me of the old days investigating the Obama psyops during his second term. There were some classics like the Umpqua College shooting where heroic ex-military Chris Mintz got plugged five times by the shooter, but was still able to save lives while wounded. He went on to make the third most ever in donations on GoFraudMe. One of the best shooting psyops that had the most screw-ups was the San Bernardino Shooting, which had foul-ups everywhere. It was San Bernardino that made YouTube start to censor our channels back then because we were calling out all the irregularities in that Made in Obama Psyop. The fact that the FBI can figure this Nashville Bombing out in less then 72 hours tells me that they want it to come and go that fast. In their haste to make this bombing come and go has left them open to making mistakes. In this one is a big glaring mistake they made in showcasing the RV that our Bomber was using. The FBI have used two RV's in selling this psyop, but only one blew up. Where did the second (twin) RV end up?
Related links:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uw9.html
News Channel Five Nasville
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/newschannel-5-investigates/nashville-bombing-clues-include-haunting-petula-clark-song-questions-about-location
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related links:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uw9.html
News Channel Five Nasville
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/newschannel-5-investigates/nashville-bombing-clues-include-haunting-petula-clark-song-questions-about-location
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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