Busted: Why Did the FBI Use Two Different (Fake Twin) RV's in Selling This False Flag Psyop?

Researching this latest False Flag is reminding me of the old days investigating the Obama psyops during his second term. There were some classics like the Umpqua College shooting where heroic ex-military Chris Mintz got plugged five times by the shooter, but was still able to save lives while wounded. He went on to make the third most ever in donations on GoFraudMe. One of the best shooting psyops that had the most screw-ups was the San Bernardino Shooting, which had foul-ups everywhere. It was San Bernardino that made YouTube start to censor our channels back then because we were calling out all the irregularities in that Made in Obama Psyop. The fact that the FBI can figure this Nashville Bombing out in less then 72 hours tells me that they want it to come and go that fast. In their haste to make this bombing come and go has left them open to making mistakes. In this one is a big glaring mistake they made in showcasing the RV that our Bomber was using. The FBI have used two RV's in selling this psyop, but only one blew up. Where did the second (twin) RV end up?Related links:Jim Stone Investigateshttp://82.221.129.208/.uw9.htmlNews Channel Five NasvilleIn the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app