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Whistleblower Confirms Google Blacklisting "CURES FOR CANCER"
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292 views • July 22, 2021
Google whistleblower, Zach Vorhies says that Google/YouTube has blacklists censoring "CURES FOR CANCER".
He also explained that they were also censoring any information that showed the Vegas shooter (Stephen Paddock) was a Democrat, when in fact he was anti-Trump.
He also explained that they were also censoring any information that showed the Vegas shooter (Stephen Paddock) was a Democrat, when in fact he was anti-Trump.
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