Is the Tribulation about to Start? 09202022

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 20, 2022
The Tribulation is that last 7 years before Jesus returns. With all the chaos going on around the world, is it safe to say that the Tribulation has started? Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible says about the beginning of the Tribulation.
00:00 - Is the Tribulation about to Start?
03:57 - Revelation 13
05:22 - Hal Turner Radio Headlines
08:20 - Signs of the Tribulation
12:07 - Joseph’s Kitchen
13:41 - China Publicly Supports Russia Actions in Ukraine
15:35 - Rise of 500% for Gas and 1000% for Electricity
18:45 - Timing of the Tribulation
24:34 - Revelation 6
26:00 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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