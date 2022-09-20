Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





September 20, 2022





The Tribulation is that last 7 years before Jesus returns. With all the chaos going on around the world, is it safe to say that the Tribulation has started? Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible says about the beginning of the Tribulation.





00:00 - Is the Tribulation about to Start?

03:57 - Revelation 13

05:22 - Hal Turner Radio Headlines

08:20 - Signs of the Tribulation

12:07 - Joseph’s Kitchen

13:41 - China Publicly Supports Russia Actions in Ukraine

15:35 - Rise of 500% for Gas and 1000% for Electricity

18:45 - Timing of the Tribulation

24:34 - Revelation 6

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ko3cb-is-the-tribulation-about-to-start-09202022.html