Thanks to @HusqvarnaUSA for the HUGE donation. Brand new clothes, hoodies, rain jackets, storm jackets and more. We’re going to be heading up to the mountains tomorrow with a fuel tanker to deliver free gas and road diesel. Please bring a gas can but we do have limited supply of gas cans we are bringing as well. Location will be announced early tomorrow morning near Burnsville.