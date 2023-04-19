Create New Account
Amid Medically Verified Stigmata, Catholic Seer Responds to Savage Media Attacks My Soul is Broken!
Published Yesterday
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


April 19, 2023


Amidst medically verified stigmata, Gisella Cardia responds to uncanny, devilish media attach upon her person. Here we present a video of Gisella Cardia's stigmata along with her recent response to the attacks made upon her. The video also shows the diocesan bishops response to the heated media accusations. An official church examination will take place.


Music: 'Filaments' [Classical Crossover CC-BY] - Scott Buckley

Video of Stigmata:

Bishop's official response: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/on-gisella-diocesan-statement/

Italy24 news article/interview: https://news.italy24.press/local/463061.html


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmZaAp6K5X8


Keywords
christiancatholicaccusationsseerbishopsstigmatagisella cardiamedia attacksmedically verifiedchurch examination

