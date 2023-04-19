Amid Medically Verified Stigmata, Catholic Seer Responds to Savage Media Attacks My Soul is Broken!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
April 19, 2023
Amidst medically verified stigmata, Gisella Cardia responds to uncanny, devilish media attach upon her person. Here we present a video of Gisella Cardia's stigmata along with her recent response to the attacks made upon her. The video also shows the diocesan bishops response to the heated media accusations. An official church examination will take place.
Music: 'Filaments' [Classical Crossover CC-BY] - Scott Buckley
Video of Stigmata:
Bishop's official response: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/on-gisella-diocesan-statement/
Italy24 news article/interview: https://news.italy24.press/local/463061.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmZaAp6K5X8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.