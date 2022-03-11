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Joe Biden Administration Responsible for the Massive Rise in Gas Prices? Examine the EVIDENCE
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45 views • March 11, 2022
With the help of Drew Holden @DrewHolden360 at Twitter, we examine the culpability of the Biden administration in the rise of gas prices, which of course the administration is attempting to deny. We go through them one by one and analyze actions that the administration has taken to work oil and gas drilling in the United States as they beg Venezuela and I ran to increase their oil, so that we might purchase from them rocker than ramp up domestic production.
Here is the original Twitter thread with all the links to the articles in question: https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1501716518761119745
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Here is the original Twitter thread with all the links to the articles in question: https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1501716518761119745
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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