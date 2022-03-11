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Joe Biden Administration Responsible for the Massive Rise in Gas Prices? Examine the EVIDENCE
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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45 views • March 11, 2022
With the help of Drew Holden @DrewHolden360 at Twitter, we examine the culpability of the Biden administration in the rise of gas prices, which of course the administration is attempting to deny. We go through them one by one and analyze actions that the administration has taken to work oil and gas drilling in the United States as they beg Venezuela and I ran to increase their oil, so that we might purchase from them rocker than ramp up domestic production.
Here is the original Twitter thread with all the links to the articles in question: https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1501716518761119745


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Keywords
vladimir putinjoe bidenoilrenewable energygreen new dealgreen energyoil priceskeystone pipelinedrew holdenadministration of oilgas and oil leaseskeystone pipeline xlrison gas pricesoil leasestaxing oil companiesbiden moves towards in renewable energyoil versus green energy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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