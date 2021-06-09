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HOW TO DETERMINE WHETHER A MEDICAL STUDY IS GOOD OR NOT (AS A LAYMAN) | True Pathfinder
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The medical research field is full of questionable studies. So how can you then, as a layman, determine relatively quickly and easily whether a study is good or bad?
Find out!
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#medicalresearch #medicalstudy #bigpharma #pharmaceuticalindustry #pharmaresearch #health #pharmastudy #medicine #sciencecorruption #medicalstudyquality
Find out!
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Galvanic therapy devices and other powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#medicalresearch #medicalstudy #bigpharma #pharmaceuticalindustry #pharmaresearch #health #pharmastudy #medicine #sciencecorruption #medicalstudyquality
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