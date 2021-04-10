History of the Royal Dragon Bloodline - ROBERT SEPEHR r

History of the Royal Dragon Bloodline - ROBERT SEPEHR



"The Imperial and Royal Dragon Court was based upon an ancient bloodline tradition stemming from ancient Egyptian, Mesopotamian, and Scythian lineages. There are historians that say that the Scythians belonged to the ten lost tribes of Israel..."

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Robert tackles the origins of a Caucasian, blue-eyed people known as Indo-Europeans/Aryans, who appear to originate from the Black Sea region several thousand years ago, before spreading out to North Africa, Western Europe, the Caucasus, the Levant, and India.



These people are said to have been descended from the sons of Noah, and among most of these cultures lie symbolism in sun worship, giant (Nephilim) kings, serpent imagery, and the swastika. Eventually this ethnic group would become the basis for the royal bloodlines we see both in the public and in revered in secret societies.



@NephilimHour

@TheParanormiesPresent

@AltSkullMirror