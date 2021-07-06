Jaimie DLux: Pentagon 'Project Flicker' 2011 Massive Child Pornography NOT Investigated [05.07.2021] [EXPLICIT CONTENT]

#ChildTraffiking #Pedophilia #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism #FallCabal #OutOfShadows2020 and more...and there are more...Sources:Child Porn Uninvestigated · Senator Grassley & Anderson Cooper CNN (2011-01-06)95,188 views Nov 21, 2012Massive Pentagon Child Pornography Accusations Not Investigated2011-01-06, CNNThe Pentagon porn story began in 2006. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] child pornography sting operation called Project Flicker produced payment records of about 5,200 people, many of whom provided Army or fleet zip codes or military e-mail addresses. Subsequently, the Pentagon's investigative branch, DCIS, began going through the ICE list to identify who actually was a DOD employee.The investigation, however, only ran for eight months, and only cross-checked some 3,500 names for Pentagon ties. According to DCIS documents revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request, out of that 3,500, investigators uncovered 264 employees or contractors, including staffers for the secretary of defense.Nine people had top security clearances. But only about 20 percent of those 264 people were completely investigated. Fewer still were prosecuted. After about eight months, the entire probe was halted.It left about 1,700 names totally unchecked, 1,700 alleged kiddie porn customers, an unknown number of whom may still work in some capacity for the Defense Department. Late last summer, after investigations by "The Boston Globe" and Yahoo! Newsrevealed the figures, a Pentagon spokesman promised to reopen the investigation, conceding that DCIS had stopped due to lack of resources.DCIS says it is now revisiting all 5,200 names. They have now identified 302 employees or staffers. [Yet] of the 302 people confirmed as DOD personnel or contractors, only 70 of them were actually investigated.Aaron Garcia - 4 years ago'5200 names. 3500 cross checked. 1700 not. 2 known arrests. - Let that sink in.'--Cosmic Duality - 8 hours ago: 'Brutal.'Perry Simpson - 10 hours ago'Has anyone else noticed that since the Biden Administration, all the insight into the evils Dlux has brought to light have been silenced?'eblasphamy1 - 5 hours ago'Anderson Cooper reporting on pentagon malfeasance really tells us all we need know'883 views Jul 5, 2021DLUX3.8K subscribers