Vladimir Putin’s full speech at the Victory Day Parade 2023 (mirrored)

Russian President, Vladimir Putin gives the full speech at the Victory Day Parade 2023 on Red Square in Moscow. May 9th is Victory Day, when the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in WW2, which Russia calls this war as The Great Patriotic War.
