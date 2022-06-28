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Epstein Victim:
"Constant Stream Of Girls Being Raped Over And Over. ..Ghislaine Must Die in Prison. Because I've Been In Hell And Back For The Last 17 Years.
I Was 10 Years Old....That's How Long The Sex Trafficking Ring Has Been Going On For."
What A Time To Be Alive.
A Sex Trafficking Occult Island Has Been Exposed And The Elite are No Longer Untouchable.
God Is On A Mission To Save The Children.