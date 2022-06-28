Epstein Victim:

"Constant Stream Of Girls Being Raped Over And Over. ..Ghislaine Must Die in Prison. Because I've Been In Hell And Back For The Last 17 Years.

I Was 10 Years Old....That's How Long The Sex Trafficking Ring Has Been Going On For."





What A Time To Be Alive.

A Sex Trafficking Occult Island Has Been Exposed And The Elite are No Longer Untouchable.

God Is On A Mission To Save The Children.