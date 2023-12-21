This Is Only The Beginning

Create New Account
Voter Elimination & Judicial Insanity

* You can’t ‘save democracy’ by denying Americans the right to vote — or find somebody guilty of a crime that they haven’t been charged with.

* Colorado’s Supreme Court disqualified Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

* Dems attempt a legal coup.

* [Bidan] is a threat to democracy.

* DJT is a danger to them, not us.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (20 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343628570112

panicjesse watterselection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidenelection interferencetyrannythird worlddictatorshipelection meddlingabuse of powerdesperationtotalitarianismweaponizationdespotismelection fraudlawfarebanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionpoliticizationblue steal

