1 & 1 & 1 makes 3, 1 & 1 is you & me, wrapped around the centre cord, to keep us from the darkest void. Jesus is the central cord you see, the cord that connects you & me, the cord that keeps us from the void, the cord that brings in the light & joy.

Why can’t you see the joy & light? Why can’t you put up a fight? Why has there been such a dark night? 1 & 1 & 1 makes 3, 1 & 1 & 1 can see. When we look upon the light, we can put up a fight.

Divorce is a dark force, dragging us towards the void. Avoid the dark with all you’ve got. Avoid the dark at all cost. The cost was paid upon the cross, the cost was paid for every 1, for every 1 from the SON, the cost was paid, it’s been done.

No accountant can account for it, the grace of GOD is a gift. Who can navigate the bitter sea which starts within if you can’t see? If you can’t see, the darkness wins, without the light that Christ shines within.

1 & 1 & 1 makes 3, 1 & 1 is you & me. The grace of GOD isn’t hard to see, the grace of GOD is for you & me. The joy & light that shines within, the joy & light is Him! Ask Him for the joy & light, ask Him to put up the fight. The fighter will look just like you; the fighter will be true. The knight in shining armour is you.

Just ask Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, Anointed to Save.