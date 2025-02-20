Storming Al-Arroub Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation soldiers stormed Al-Arroub refugee camp, located north of Hebron, and arrested many people in the cold and rain. In a further escalation, the occupation transformed the headquarters of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) into a center for interrogation.
Interviews:
Adel Jawabreh, freed prisoner
Amjad Al-Titi, member of the Popular Committee for Services of Al-Arroub Camp
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 13/02/2025
