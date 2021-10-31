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MUST WATCH: Marc van Ranst, Belgian Virologist (01-22-2019) - Explains To Power Elites How He Fooled Entire Belgian Population During Swine Flu Into Receiving Vaccines - See Any Similarities?
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377 views • October 31, 2021
Marc van Ranst, Belgian Virologist, spoke at The Chatham House on Jan 22nd, 2019 - He explains to the power elites how he fooled the entire Belgian population during the Swine Flu through fear mongering, out of context mortality rates and media manipulation
The Chatham House is a major non-profit organization in London, where important world leaders meet to discuss global issues.
He laughingly explains how he managed to impose the vaccine for the Swine Flu on the frightened Belgian population. A vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical companies he worked for.
#MedicalTyranny #CovidHoax #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #SwineFlu #ChathamHouse
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
The Chatham House is a major non-profit organization in London, where important world leaders meet to discuss global issues.
He laughingly explains how he managed to impose the vaccine for the Swine Flu on the frightened Belgian population. A vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical companies he worked for.
#MedicalTyranny #CovidHoax #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #SwineFlu #ChathamHouse
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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