© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Owner of (Censor Wars) Website introducing himself.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • July 24, 2019
this site is awesome ..welcome to the future of freedom
MARINE-IN-GOD-MODE GAMING
Published on Jul 17, 2019
Owner of www.CensorWars.com Website introducing himself. Telling people about the site and Explaining what he expects out of the site and its members. Get getting to know a little about the owner of the site and his views on the future on the site.
I am raising money to support my website Starting up. I am 100% Doing all this on my own with no out side investors. My website www.CensorWars.com is the Alternative to Facebook.
Here is a video for you to see the site before starting a account. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLdgovCTgZ8
My website is set up just like Facebook with all the same options. There is no CENSORING on my site do to Political views and will never be. I started my site because of what Facebook and other platforms are doing to people they don't agree with politically. My site is a TRUE FREEDOM OF SPEECH PLATFORM.
But i im taking all this on all by my self. And its taking up much of my time to get it all going and taking care of every thing on the site. The cost of servers and time is costly to say the lease.
Im not asking to get rich. Just trying to find ways to help with the costs of running the site and keeping it up and running.
MARINE-IN-GOD-MODE GAMING
Published on Jul 17, 2019
Owner of www.CensorWars.com Website introducing himself. Telling people about the site and Explaining what he expects out of the site and its members. Get getting to know a little about the owner of the site and his views on the future on the site.
I am raising money to support my website Starting up. I am 100% Doing all this on my own with no out side investors. My website www.CensorWars.com is the Alternative to Facebook.
Here is a video for you to see the site before starting a account. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLdgovCTgZ8
My website is set up just like Facebook with all the same options. There is no CENSORING on my site do to Political views and will never be. I started my site because of what Facebook and other platforms are doing to people they don't agree with politically. My site is a TRUE FREEDOM OF SPEECH PLATFORM.
But i im taking all this on all by my self. And its taking up much of my time to get it all going and taking care of every thing on the site. The cost of servers and time is costly to say the lease.
Im not asking to get rich. Just trying to find ways to help with the costs of running the site and keeping it up and running.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.