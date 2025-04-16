Controlled Op, Sex Trafficking, JOOOS! “TRENDING!”, Boner Bushes, Child Sacrifice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-04-14 JOOOS
Topic list:
* Controlled opposition: conservitard Lotus Eaters and IT’S THE JOOOS! Jimmy Dore.
* Trafficking victim Anneke Lucas interviewed by Patrick bet Pyramid says IT’S THE JOOOS!
* Tim Dillon and Kurt Metzger say Epstein was MOSSAD (and Catholics in Action knew nothing and just watched).
* TRENDING! POOR ILLEGAL WOMAN TRAUMATIZED BY TRUMP’S BRUTAL DEPORTATIONS!!!
* Why is Tim Dillon trying to be cute with four teenage boys?
* Pete Santilli warns JOOO Governor of Mexylvania is toying with the Father Andrew White-House. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* A Lotus Eater wonders if writers are trained to make their villains nuanced...(he’s not listening to Johnny).
* We are planning Beer, Booze, Bullets & BBQ! (Johnny’s take on diet vs. the Satanic meat industry.)
* Bull catches up on child sex trafficking.
* Both Cathy O’Brien and Sue Ford had pedophile handlers even after they escaped.
* The poisoning of Tory Smith.
* David Shurtur says Craig Sawyer abused him.
* Kurt Metzger calls into question the death of Robin Bush: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* “User-edited Wikipedia” knows not who Robin Bush’s namesake grandmother is nor Catherine de Medici’s Black Mass Priest.
* Flying Monkey Jose on Adam IT’S THE JOOOS Greenberg.
* Johnny has put polymath Mark Gober on the schedule.
* A troll drops in to share Dustin IT’S THE JOOOS Nemos promoting “Matt North” on how JOOOS control Joe Rogan!!!
_____________________
