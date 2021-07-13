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The Narcissist Goals Are To (Overthrow) This Healthy Earth
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22 views • July 13, 2021
Greeting to all of you magnificent people. I truly wish that everyone on this earth can have a new week filled with everything good and positive.
There is just no way possible you would be able to thrive, to bloom, to develop properly, to flourish, to do well, to succeed, to grow, to advance, to progress, to prosper being involved with an abusive person, place or thing.
You see if you trigger off an abusive Narcissist they will become a compulsive, deviant, hysteric, disturbed criminally minded psychopath.
Never forget the abuser doesn't belong to God’s healthy earth. They are here to kill, steal, destroy, crush and overthrow the health of this earth.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/2426832
There is just no way possible you would be able to thrive, to bloom, to develop properly, to flourish, to do well, to succeed, to grow, to advance, to progress, to prosper being involved with an abusive person, place or thing.
You see if you trigger off an abusive Narcissist they will become a compulsive, deviant, hysteric, disturbed criminally minded psychopath.
Never forget the abuser doesn't belong to God’s healthy earth. They are here to kill, steal, destroy, crush and overthrow the health of this earth.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/2426832
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