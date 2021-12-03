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Australian Nurses Blow Whistle
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91 views • December 03, 2021
In a stunning video, 11 nurses and paramedics from Queensland Australia have come forward to talk about their experiences administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The nurses have had their identities obscured because they are afraid to speak out, but their identification was checked before filming. In a series of harrowing tales, the nurses recount how they saw the deaths and injuries pile up, yet no one was allowed to talk about it.
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