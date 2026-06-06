BEYOND INSANE: Silicon Valley Water Vampires, Z(Ionist) Cash Conspiracy, And A New Island For Epstein’s Friends

The Zcash rats are leaving the ship. Zcash: developed in Israel, first funding by the CIA. Its headquarters only 6 minutes from the CIA headquarters. Talked about numerous times in the Epstein files. And, when you think about it, it is all pretty genius because it has a privacy feature to it. So they can actually mint billions of coins out of thin air, and no one will ever know. It reads like an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory… They brought coin clipping to crypto.





Liberpulco | https://liberpulco.com

Anarchopulco | Anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://TZLA.club

Subscribe to TDV | https://DollarVigilante.com/subscribe





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro video: https://x.com/thedorbrothers/status/2056413148886765594/video/1





Crypto down since trump:

https://x.com/thisisksa/status/2062961911034253581





Kevin Warsh father saying anti-semites should be put in prison

https://x.com/KaceeRAllen/status/2057889055765880930?s=20





Econ Needs to Shrink 50%

https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/2061928007275516261





YMCA at trump rallies





https://x.com/FoxNews/status/2057937848758665545/video/1





Israeli Bikini:

https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2062645063184728371





Tranny Z-Cash Dev:

https://x.com/coinbureau/status/2062945083604042064 https://x.com/coinbureau/status/2062945083604042064





Rauol Pal Crypto

https://x.com/AlexesNakamoto/status/2062788087336296858





RCMP Kicks People Off Beach

https://x.com/davidicke/status/2062426360983740770





Ivanka on Albania Island

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2061606462854729936





Nat Rothschild's yacht story

https://x.com/karma44921039/status/2062797307687395576?s=20





Albanian protests:

https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2061878166361112755





Jared kUSHner

https://x.com/Tracking_Power/status/2062023400931901538



