Ukraine Video: Cargo vessels struck by Ukrainian drones in the Sea of Azov. Five Azerbaijani citizens were killed in the attack.

Adding:

From Dmitry Medvedev:



"The bastard doctor Ursula called the explosion of a naval drone in Constanta a 'direct consequence of Russia's war.' We await the thermonuclear idiot's conclusion that the upcoming explosion of the EU headquarters in Brussels by the Ukronazis will also be the result of Kremlin aggression.



P.S. This is not a hint!"

Adding, about Dan Nicusor, X post:

All four Ukrainian naval drones heading toward Romania have exploded, Romanian President Nicușor Dan confirmed. One self-destructed in the port of Constanta, a second detonated under Coast Guard observation offshore, and two more exploded roughly 145 km east of Constanta. No casualties or significant damage reported.



Dan also noted that Ukraine warned Romania in advance that the drones had lost control and were drifting toward Romanian territory.



He still blames Russia though.