Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In Israel, mass Marches against Judicial Reform - Police disperse Protesters with Water Cannons
143 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

In Israel, mass marches against judicial reform - police disperse protesters with water cannons

Tel Aviv is again restless today, mass rallies were held in the city against the judicial reform proposed by the country's authorities. The protesters are actively dispersed by the police, including with the help of water cannons.

Against this background, the country's defense minister called for the immediate abolition of the judicial reform for reasons of "national security", while referring to the information coming from the army.

Note that the essence of the reform is to limit the influence of the Supreme Court in order to give the Israeli government control over a number of judicial procedures.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket