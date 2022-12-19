Noël Nouveau by Liza Rey ~ Best Christmas Harp Album of All Time!

Enjoy the best CD ever recorded of Christmas Carols led by the angelic sounds of a harp. The very talented Liza Rey is wonderful on harp, backed up by an array of talented musicians such as Kurt Bestor, Michael Dowdle, Lex de Azevedo, and Holly Gornik among others.

The compositions and arrangements are simply spectacular. They range from calm and spiritual, to fun and exuberant. It is sure to become a staple of your Christmas listening repertoire. It is a mix of jazz and new age instrumental music that will have fans of Manheim Steamroller requesting more.

Here is a list of the songs:

1. Carol of the Shepherds

2. Three Kings

3. Little Drummer Boy

4. King Wenceslas

5. Coventry Carol

6. Deck the Halls Y'all

7. Noël

8. What Child is This?

9. Do You Hear What I Hear

10. Star Carol

11. Merry Gentlemen

This is the premier recording of Harp Christmas music. Have a wonderful Christmas.

